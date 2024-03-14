StockNews.com Upgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to “Buy”

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

