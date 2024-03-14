StockNews.com Upgrades Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to Buy

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

SMP stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.60. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,215,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

