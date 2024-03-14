Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,978,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,978,000 after buying an additional 485,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,500 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

