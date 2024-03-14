Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 23,951 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 576.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

