Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 5,037 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

