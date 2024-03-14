Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

