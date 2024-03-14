Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

