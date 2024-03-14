Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $249.25 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

