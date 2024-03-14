Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $19.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.