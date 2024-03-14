Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $3,500.00 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,383.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,567.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,285.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

