Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.46 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average is $231.18. The firm has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

