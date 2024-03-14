Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 2,320 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SLR Investment worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 156,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 48,259 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

