Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 457 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,341,000 after buying an additional 100,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 116,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $97.68 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

