Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

