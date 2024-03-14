Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 85,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

