Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $146,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.