Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $434.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

