Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 4,286 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 7.54% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October by 199.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QTOC opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

