Sunnova Energy International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,099 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,861 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $570.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $14,254,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

