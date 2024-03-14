Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

