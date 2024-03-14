Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.63.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.80 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Surgery Partners news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,018,774 shares of company stock worth $268,128,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after buying an additional 698,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 295,476 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 265,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.