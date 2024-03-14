S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

