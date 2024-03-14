S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.70.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
