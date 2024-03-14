Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Trading 12.1% Higher

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Free Report) was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 2,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Trading Up 12.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.