Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

