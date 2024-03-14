Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.10) target price on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 350 ($4.48) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.88).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £352.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.08, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,826 ($36.21).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

