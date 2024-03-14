Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,227,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,178,711 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Taboola.com Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,334.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493 in the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after buying an additional 2,859,451 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $7,469,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,388,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

