Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

TNDM opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

