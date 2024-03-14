Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485,046 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,881 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $128,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after acquiring an additional 280,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

