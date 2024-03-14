Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of TMHC opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,580 shares of company stock worth $19,003,998. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after buying an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,389,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

