Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODY) to Distribute Dividend of $0.57 on May 24th

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Shares of TWODY stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $19.48.
About Taylor Wimpey
