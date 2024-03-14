Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODY) to Distribute Dividend of $0.57 on May 24th

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

