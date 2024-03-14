TD Securities Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $3.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

