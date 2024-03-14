TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNX opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

