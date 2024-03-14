TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.61.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in TE Connectivity by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.