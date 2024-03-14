TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.74.

FTI opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

