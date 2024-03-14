Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $42.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,431,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,542,000 after buying an additional 457,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

