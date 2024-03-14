Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $42.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of TECK stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34.
Teck Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.