Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.19.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $283.89 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $289.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.50 and a 200-day moving average of $184.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

