Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,866 shares of company stock worth $4,170,505 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

