Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

