The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.37.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

