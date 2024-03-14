The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

Shares of CI stock opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.15 and a 200-day moving average of $302.23.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,836 shares of company stock worth $21,181,534 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

