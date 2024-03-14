The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,982 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.70% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $360,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

