The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.93. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 10,824 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
