The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $7.93. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 10,824 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the second quarter worth about $14,489,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 378,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 182,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

