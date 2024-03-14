The GEO Group’s (GEO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of GEO stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
