The GEO Group’s (GEO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after buying an additional 1,657,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

