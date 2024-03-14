The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 14th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 554,965 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 93,478 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The Glimpse Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.30.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a negative net margin of 215.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

