The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $53.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.45.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Shares of KR stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
