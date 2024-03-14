The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $89.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.