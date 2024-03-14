The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $112.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $112.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

