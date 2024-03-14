Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Thinkific Labs Stock Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

About Thinkific Labs

(Get Free Report)

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.