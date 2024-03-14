Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBPGet Free Report) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $242.05 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.63.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 195,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 166,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

