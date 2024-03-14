Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $242.05 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.63.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 195,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 166,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

