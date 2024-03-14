Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.90

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.90 and traded as high as $29.87. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 42,859 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
